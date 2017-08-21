Man airlifted after Portland 40ft cliff fall

Image copyright Wkye Coastguard CRT Image caption The man was winched on board the coastguard helicopter while strapped into a stretcher

A man has been rescued after falling 40ft (12m) from a cliff and spending a night lying in undergrowth.

He was discovered when a dog walker heard cries from below the cliff path at Nicodemus Knob in Portland, Dorset, on Sunday morning.

Paramedics and a coastguard rescue team cut through dense undergrowth to get to the casualty who had suffered "multiple injuries".

He was winched onboard a coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital.

Image copyright Wyke Coastguard CRT Image caption The casualty was treated by paramedics before being flown to hospital

Paul Holmes of Wyke Coastguard said the man was "in good spirits" after been found.

"He was in dense overgrown brambles. We had to work out a way of getting in to him so we used shears, spades, anything to hack access in to him which was quite difficult."

Having been airlifted on to the coastguard helicopter strapped to a stretcher, the casualty was transferred to hospital Dorchester for further treatment in a waiting road ambulance.