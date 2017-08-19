Man's neck slashed from behind in "unprovoked" attack

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Armed officers and police dogs searched the area but no arrests have been made

A man had his neck slashed with a blade from behind in an "unprovoked" attack in Bournemouth town centre.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the assault in Old Christchurch Road, said police.

He was left with "a serious cut to the neck" by a man who fled the scene toward Wootton Gardens early on Friday .

Armed officers and police dogs searched the area but no arrests have been made.

Dorset Police has issued CCTV images of the suspect, who is white and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, blue trainers with white soles, and a black jacket with a white top underneath.

Det Con Matt Cooke said: "This was a serious and unprovoked assault. A full investigation is underway to locate the offender.

"If you see this man, please do no approach him but call 999 immediately."