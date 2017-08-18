Jon Egging Red Arrows memorial moved to new location

Image caption The memorial has been moved to the top of the East Cliff Zig-Zag path.

A memorial to a Red Arrows pilot who died following a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival has been unveiled in its new location.

The sculpture in memory of Flt Lt Jon Egging was moved after its previous location at East Cliff was cordoned off following a landslip in April 2016.

Engineers lifted it to the top of the nearby East Cliff Zig-Zag path.

Flt Lt Egging's widow and mother tied red ribbons to the sculpture at a ceremony to mark the relocation.

The 33-year-old pilot died when his Hawk T1 jet crashed after completing a display at the annual festival in 2011.

His widow Dr Emma Egging said the new location would allow passers-by to "view and enjoy" the memorial.

"People will have a chance to pause for a moment, look at the memorial, understand what it is about and then go on and enjoy everything else Bournemouth has to offer," she added.

Image copyright Bournemouth Borough Council Image caption Engineers moved the memorial following the landslide

Image copyright Tracey Jones Image caption The memorial to Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging was dangerously close to the cliff edge following the landslide

The 5m-high (16ft 4in) artwork, featuring three glass Red Arrows planes and stainless steel contrails, was designed by local schoolchildren and initially unveiled in August 2012.

Rubble fell down the 30m-high (100ft) rock face in East Cliff on 24 April 2016. The carriages of an Edwardian funicular railway - known as East Cliff Lift - were partially engulfed by the landslip and a block of toilets crushed.

Although undamaged in the landslide, the Jon Egging memorial was close to the edge and was sealed off from public view.