Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Wareham

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Bere Road, close to Wareham Forest Tourist Park

A 78-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry near a caravan and camping site.

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was struck by a Volvo lorry on Bere Road, close to Wareham Forest Tourist Park, in Dorset.

His next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified, police said. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash.