Guy Hedger shooting: Gun not found during river search

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police divers searched the river near New Road bridge

A river search in Dorset for the gun used to kill a businessman has ended with "nothing relevant" found, police said.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot in the early hours of 30 April at his home in Castlewood in Ashley near Ringwood.

Marine officers searched a section of the River Stour in West Parley after Dorset Police said it had received a tip off the gun was in the area.

It followed a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information.

A spokesman for the force said the search had concluded with "nothing relevant to the murder investigation found".

Mr Hedger was at home with his husband when intruders reportedly broke in during the early hours and opened fire with a shotgun.

He later died in hospital.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Image caption Marine officers searched a section of the River Stour

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, have been charged with murder and are due at Winchester Crown Court at a later date to enter pleas.

Helen Cooper, 40, from Poole, has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 45-year-old-man from Poole and a 39-year-old Bournemouth man were arrested in May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and released while inquiries continue.