Jurassic Coast West Bay flood plans awarded £3m

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption West Bay's east and west beaches were affected by flooding earlier this year and in 2014

Plans to protect two storm-hit beaches on the Jurassic Coast from future flooding have been awarded £3m.

West Bay's east and west beaches in Dorset were affected by flooding last year and in 2014.

West Dorset District Council has approved £3m over five years towards the £7m protection scheme, which also affects Park Dean caravan park.

The Environment Agency previously said East Beach was at risk of being "significantly lost" due to flooding.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Options at West Beach include a 23m (75ft) extension to the existing groyne and the construction of a new 45m (148ft) groyne

Waves have previously overtopped the sea wall and flooded the road and properties behind West Beach.

District councillor John Russell said the works were "essential" as residents have previously had to "build-up protection" for their homes themselves.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Waves currently overtop the sea wall and flood the road and properties behind West Beach during heavy storms

A public consultation on the Environment Agency and West Dorset District Council plans was held last year and earlier this year.

Proposals at West Beach - where the beach is narrowing towards the eastern end - include strengthening the flood wall to "avoid failure and flooding of properties behind the wall, without increasing the height", a 23m (75ft) extension to the existing groyne and the construction of a new 45m (148ft) groyne.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A rock structure could also be constructed and buried under the sand at East Beach, as well as a new sea wall, set back from the seafront.

At Park Dean the embankment will be "reprofiled" under the plans and a vertical wall will also be built along the caravan park boundary.

A rock structure could also be constructed and buried under the sand at East Beach, as well as a new sea wall, set back from the seafront.

If approved construction is expected to take place between next autumn and spring 2020.