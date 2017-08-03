Dorset

'Broadchurch' beach: Cliff fall-closed West Bay path reopens

  • 3 August 2017
The new route of the coast path Image copyright Dorset County Council
Image caption The new route of the coast path has been moved inland to avoid the gap created by the fall

A cliff-top path closed after a major rock fall on the stretch of coast made famous by ITV's Broadchurch series has reopened.

Up to 2,000 tonnes of rock came tumbling down on 29 June blocking the beach at Burton Bradstock and severing the coast path above.

It forced the closure of the path between Freshwater and East Beach.

It has since been moved inland across a nearby golf course, avoiding the gap created by the fall.

The authority said geologists have assessed the diversion to be safe.

Media captionMore than 1,500 tonnes of rock came down on East Beach

Dorset County Council coast manager Phil Sterling said: "We would urge all walkers to stick to the path and avoid going near the cliff edge at all times. Landslides and rock falls can, and do, happen at any time.

"The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit, but it's important to use common sense and always pay attention to warning signs and safety messages."

In 2012, tourist Charlotte Blackman died at nearby Hive Beach when she was buried under a rockfall.

Image copyright Simon Miles / Lyme Bay RIB Charter
Image caption Between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes of rock collapsed severing the path and blocking the beach

