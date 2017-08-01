Dorset

Weymouth free deckchair over 60s passes will not be scrapped

  • 1 August 2017
Weymouth Esplanade Image copyright Chris Talbot
Image caption Hiring a deckchair at Weymouth currently costs £2 for a day

Free deckchairs will not be scrapped for people over 60 at a Dorset seaside resort.

Plans to scrap free passes for residents in Weymouth could have saved the borough council up to £7,000 a year.

However, members of the policy committee unanimously rejected the plans at a meeting on Monday.

The U-turn follows a consultation which showed residents were "keen" to retain the 30-year tradition, the report said.

Swimming pool

A total of 370 people responded to the public consultation, Weymouth and Portland Borough Council said.

The authority added 85% of respondents were aged over 55, with 53% aged 65 plus.

A deckchair at the seaside resort currently costs £2 to hire for a full or part day.

The council had said that ending free passes could generate between £5,000 and £7,000, which could be used to support other services such as free swimming for disabled people at Weymouth Swimming Pool.

