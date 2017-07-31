Workman injured in Weymouth school roof fall
A workman has suffered serious injuries after falling through a skylight at a school in Weymouth.
Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was at All Saints Church of England School on Sunnyside Road when he fell shortly before 11:00 BST.
South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said he suffered head and shoulder injuries and had been airlifted to hospital.
Dorset Police said his next of kin had been informed.
A cordon had been put in place and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been informed.
The secondary school is currently closed to pupils because of the summer break.