Guy Hedger: £10,000 reward offered for weapon information

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of a businessman who was shot at his home in Dorset.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of 30 April in Ashley, near Ringwood.

The charity Crimestoppers has put up the reward for information that leads to the recovery of the firearm used and jewellery stolen during the incident.

Three men appeared in court in May accused of Mr Hedger's murder.

Mr Hedger was shot with a shotgun after intruders broke in to his home. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The weapon has not been recovered.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police have appealed for the return of watches and jewellery

Roger Critchell, director of operations for Crimestoppers, said: "This incident has seen an innocent man lose his life in the one place he should feel safe and secure, his home.

"The weapon reportedly used is still out there and I am asking local people to give anonymous information to our charity that leads to its recovery. Your identity will never be revealed, because we never ask who you are."

Mr Hedger's husband Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper also appealed for the return of watches and jewellery taken at the time.

"Many of the items taken from our home hold great sentimental value and are very important to me.

"Those of particular importance are our diamond wedding rings, an emerald and diamond ring and a diamond Cartier watch, which were anniversary presents, and a black onyx ring, which was given to me by my mother."

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, are due at Winchester Crown Court on 26 July to enter pleas.

A 45-year-old-man from Poole, and a 39-year-old Bournemouth man were arrested in May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and released under investigation.

A 40-year-old woman previously arrested has also been released under investigation.