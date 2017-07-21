'Most expensive' beach hut up for sale at Mudeford Spit

Image copyright Denisons Image caption The hut has been recently refurbished

A beach hut on the Dorset coast, which could be the most expensive sold in the UK, has gone on the market.

The 17ft x 10ft (5m x 3m) recently refurbished wooden beach hut with views of Christchurch Harbour is on sale for £280,000.

Estate agent Andy Dennison said a hut recently sold for £275,000 and he was hopeful this would go for the higher asking price.

He said prospective owners would be buying into a "nice way of life".

Image copyright Denisons Image caption The split level beach hut can sleep four people

Hut 78 has modern facilities and appliances as well as a mezzanine level for sleeping. Occupants are allowed to stay overnight between March and October.

Mr Denison said: "It's such a lovely place - you've got the sea on one side and the sand on the other. You could spend the whole six weeks of the school holidays in a safe environment, or go down there after work in the evenings."

On the price, he said: "We're just going with the market - it's still quite vibrant."

Image copyright Crispin Purdye Image caption The beach hut is one of 348 located on Mudeford spit

The new owners will also have to pay a licence fee of about £3,500 a year to Christchurch Borough Council as well as Council Tax of about £500.

According to property website Zoopla, £280,000 would buy a four-bedroom detached house in Tittensor, Stoke-on-Trent, a one-bedroom flat in Croydon or 7.4 acres of farmland in Dumfries.