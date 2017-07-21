Former Bournemouth scout leader jailed for sex assaults

Image copyright Google Image caption David Oliver was a scout leader working at Butchers Coppice Scout Camp

A former scout leader who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been jailed after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.

David Oliver, 51, had been given a two-year suspended sentence by Bournemouth Crown Court in May.

He was convicted of six counts of indecent assault in the late 1990s while working at Butchers Coppice Scout Camp in the town.

Oliver, of Coombe Gardens, Bournemouth, was jailed for three years.

The court heard he kissed and touched his victim, who was aged 14-15 at the time, in his car, a scout office and the campsite grounds.

Oliver told the victim she was special and encouraged her to keep their relationship secret.

It was only years later that she felt able to report the crime to police.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

He said: "This is a particularly sad case where the offender abused his position of trust - he had no thought for the lasting impact his actions will have on the victim."