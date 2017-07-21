Dorset AONB pylon removal plans under consultation

Image copyright National Grid Image caption The proposals include removing about 20 pylons

Plans to remove a section of overhead pylons in Dorset's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) have opened to public consultation.

National Grid wants to bury overhead power lines along a five-mile (8km) stretch of the county near the villages of Martinstown and Winterbourne Abbas.

The proposals include removing about 20 pylons, the firm said.

The preferred route of the underground cables was designed to avoid properties and known archaeology, it added.

Removing the overhead lines, constructed between 1965 and 1969, would reduce their visual impact on the AONB, National Grid said.

Image copyright Richard Slessor Image caption National Grid wants to bury overhead powers lines along a five-mile stretch of the county near the villages of Martinstown (pictured) and Winterbourne Abbas

Previous options to screen or camouflage pylons were dropped following a public consultation as it was deemed they "would not have sufficient impact", the firm added.

People have been invited to have their say on the proposals at Winterbourne Valley CE VA First School in Dorchester on Saturday.

Subject to planning approval, work would start next year and take up to three years to complete - including the removal of the existing line.

Dorset's AONB was designated in 1959 covers just over 40% of the county, from Lyme Regis to Poole Harbour and inland as far as Blandford Forum.