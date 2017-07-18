May Brown: Visa battle transplant sister dies

Image copyright ACLT Image caption May Brown received the donated stem cells from her sister at King's College Hospital in London

A woman with leukaemia at the centre of a campaign to allow her donor Nigerian sister to come to the UK has died.

Martha Williams, 26, travelled to the UK to donate stem cells to May Brown, 24.

The Home Office reversed a decision not to issue Ms Williams a visa after more than 60,000 signed an online petition.

The transplant was deemed a success in March. But the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT) said Mrs Brown died on Friday following a relapse.

Image copyright ACLT Image caption May Brown is survived by her husband Mike and two-year-old daughter Selina-May

The operation was postponed from December to January after Mrs Brown, from Weymouth, became unwell with a virus and required further chemotherapy, ACLT said.

However, Mrs Brown relapsed in April, ACLT co-founder Beverley De-Gale said.

"The leukaemia came back and it came back very aggressively.

"The doctors tried again to get May back into remission but sadly the leukaemia was too strong."

She added Mrs Brown passed away "surrounded by her loved ones".

Image copyright ACLT Image caption Mike Brown paid tribute to his "strong, beautiful, supportive, wonderful wife"

Mrs Brown was diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2015.

She had been told her only chance of survival was an urgent stem-cell transplant. Her sister Martha was a "10 out of 10" tissue match.

ACLT said Ms Williams was initially refused a UK visa because her teacher's salary of £222 per month was too low.

Mrs Brown is survived by her husband Mike and two-year-old daughter Selina-May.

Paying tribute to his wife, Mr Brown said: "May will forever be remembered in our hearts.

"She was a strong, beautiful, supportive, wonderful wife and mother. Selina and I will truly miss her."