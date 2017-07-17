Weymouth man dies after being hit by car

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The junction of Preston Beach Road and Bowleaze Coveway in Weymouth

An 89-year-old pedestrian has died after a being hit by a car in Weymouth.

The man was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Preston Beach Road and Bowleaze Coveway on Thursday.

He has since died from his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Weymouth, and his front-seat passenger were uninjured.

The family of the deceased man, who was from Weymouth, have been informed.

The coroner has also been notified, Dorset Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.