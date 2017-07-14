Two arrested over Lego thefts in Poole and Bournemouth

Image copyright Getty/AFP Image caption The Lego thefts in Dorset could to be linked to similar raids in surrounding counties, police said

Two people have been arrested following the theft of almost £3,000 worth of Lego from toy shops.

Four people were reported to have pushed three trolleys containing more than £1,350 worth of Lego out of a Toys R Us store in Poole on 15 May.

Similar thefts were also reported at Smyths Toy Superstore in Bournemouth and a Tesco store in Poole.

A man from Bournemouth and a woman from Southampton, both aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They have been released while investigations continue, Dorset Police said.

