AFC Bournemouth: New stadium earmarked for Kings Park site

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption AFC Bournemouth have been at their current ground in Kings Park for 107 years

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed they intend to build a new stadium near their current home within Kings Park after receiving support from the borough council.

The Premier League club announced in December they would be leaving the 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium.

The area of land identified includes the park's athletics stadium and the club's training pitches.

The club said a planning application was expected to be submitted next year.

More on this and other stories from across the South of England

Bournemouth Borough Council previously said it would not welcome a "significantly bigger stadium" in the Kings Park area of the town but in a statement the club said it had identified the site "with support" from the local authority.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Premier League club announced in December they would be leaving the 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium for a bigger ground

Club chief executive Neill Blake said: "Our preferred site to build the club's new stadium is in Kings Park.

"There is still a long way to go in this process but we have overcome one of the biggest obstacles in identifying the area that we want to develop.

"Our original timescale of completion by the summer of 2020 remains, and we are currently working hard to provide our supporters with a bigger stadium and one that is befitting of a Premier League club."

Feasibility study

Bournemouth Borough Council leader John Beesley said: "We will continue to work with the club and do all that is appropriate to help them progress with their ambition to build a new stadium in Kings Park.

"This will involve discussions with all interested parties to ensure the needs of the club are met, alongside those of users of the park and the local community."

The club said it did not plan to use the current Vitality Stadium to relocate the athletics track but a feasibility study would be carried out into relocating the athletics stadium within Kings Park.