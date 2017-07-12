Ringstead Bay missing spear fisherman: Family appeal

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andrew Scott is believed to have gone spear fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday afternoon

The family of a Dorset man who failed to return home from the Jurassic Coast after going spear fishing have appealed for information.

Andrew Scott, 27, was last seen leaving his home in Winterborne Whitechurch to go fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday.

In a statement his family said: "We are desperate to have Andrew home safe and well with us."

A coastguard-led search was stood down on Tuesday evening. Police said efforts to find Mr Scott continue.

Lifeboats, coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter were initially dispatched to look for Mr Scott at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

The search continued throughout Tuesday.

Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Mr Scott's dry bag containing his belongings was found at the White Nothe headland

The family statement said: "We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, as it could potentially help to find Andrew."

When he went missing police said Mr Scott was possibly wearing a full black wetsuit, blue flippers and a snorkel.

Rescue teams found his bright-orange dry bag containing his car keys, mobile phone and clothing at the White Nothe headland, while his car was discovered parked at nearby Ringstead Bay.