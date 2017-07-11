Carol Packman's killer husband 'should not be granted parole'

Image copyright Sam Gillingham Image caption Sam Gillingham, right, said she needed to find her mother Carol Packman and lay her to rest

A man who murdered his wife more than 30 years ago should not be released on parole until he reveals what he did with her body, their daughter has said.

Veronica Packman, known as Carol, 40, disappeared from their Bournemouth family home in 1985.

Russell Causley was twice jailed for her murder - initially in 1996 and again in 2004.

Their only child, Sam Gillingham, said it was a person's "basic right" to be laid to rest "peacefully".

Causley is now up for a parole hearing, on a date yet to be set between September and January 2018.

The Parole Board said it does not comment on individual cases.

Image copyright Sam Gillingham Image caption Russell Causley was first convicted of his wife Veronica Packman's murder in 1996

Mrs Gillingham, of Northampton, was a teenager when her mother disappeared in the summer of 1985.

A note - seemingly from her mother explaining she was leaving - was found at their Ipswich Road home.

Shortly after, her father moved his lover Patricia Causley in. He later changed his surname to that of hers.

Causley then set up an "elaborate charade" to prove Ms Packman was not dead, including impersonating her, his trial heard.

"I need to find her," Mrs Gillingham said.

"You come into this world and it's just as important for any of us to then be able to lay our loved ones to rest."

Causley was first convicted of murder in December 1996.

In June 2003 the conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal but he was found guilty at a retrial in April 2004 and ordered to continue his life sentence.

The case, which formed the basis of ITV documentary The Investigator last year, is currently being reviewed by Dorset Police, but the force refused to comment further.

Mrs Gillingham's son Neil previously urged Causley to reveal where his grandmother's body was.