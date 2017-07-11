Spear fisherman missing off Ringstead Bay, Jurassic Coast

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Scott is believed to have gone spear fishing off Ringstead Bay

A search is under way for a man who failed to return from Dorset's Jurassic Coast after going spear fishing.

An extensive overnight air, sea and land search for Andrew Scott by police and coastguard crews began shortly after 21:00 BST on Monday.

The coastguard said the search has since resumed.

Mr Scott, 27, from Winterborne Whitechurch, failed to return home after leaving to go fishing at Ringstead Bay on Monday afternoon.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw Mr Scott - who was possibly wearing a full black wetsuit, blue flippers and a snorkel - to contact them.

His bright-orange dry bag containing his car keys, mobile phone and clothing were found at the White Nothe headland, while his car was parked at nearby Ringstead Bay.