Arrest after pedestrians hit in two-car Bournemouth crash

A man has been arrested after two 16-year-old pedestrians were injured when two cars crashed in Bournemouth.

The crash happened on the A347 Wimborne Road at the junction with the B3064 Lansdowne Road on Sunday evening.

One of the cars then hit metal railings, injuring two German students.

One suffered serious injuries and the other had minor injuries. A 24-year-old Poole man was later arrested on suspicion of driving offences, although police have not given specific details.

Officers said the man had since been released while inquiries continue.