National Trail plans revealed for Dorset coastline

Image copyright Natural England Image caption The plans include changes to the existing South West Coast Path

Plans to give Dorset a National Trail along its entire coastline for the first time have been set out.

The Natural England proposals aim to improve public access along a 42-mile (67km) stretch of coast between Kimmeridge Bay and Highcliffe.

The plans include a new route between Poole Harbour and Highcliffe.

Changes would also be made to the existing South West Coast Path between Kimmeridge Bay and Poole Harbour to help secure it from coastal erosion.

An eight-week public consultation on the plans is under way.

Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The route would incorporate Bournemouth promenade

The new route would incorporate Poole and Bournemouth promenades and Christchurch Harbour.

The recommended changes to the existing South West Coast Path, including Old Harry Rocks, Studland and Swanage, aim to enable it to "roll back" in a bid to stop it slipping into the sea, Natural England said.

It added coastal erosion was a "well-known and long-standing" problem along the route.

A final decision on the proposals will be made by the Secretary of State.