Cerne Abbas Giant: 'Theresa' spelled out on chalk figure's penis

Image copyright Jonathan Steele / SWNS.com Image caption The Cerne Abbas giant was treated to some extra adornment

Pranksters attached giant letters spelling out "Theresa" to the penis of the Cerne Abbas giant hill figure.

The painted hardboard letters - thought to be a reference to the prime minister - were attached to the ancient monument's member on Monday.

But the National Trust, which manages the protected site in Dorset, slammed the prank amid fears it had damaged the well-endowed hill figure.

It said the incident had been reported to the police.

Some have speculated whether the stunt was a reference to the Tory slogan "Standing up for Britain".

The Cerne Abbas Giant, north of Dorchester, is protected as both a Scheduled Ancient Monument and part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

'Archaeological protection'

The conservation charity was made aware of the incident on Monday morning and sent rangers out to remove the letters and assess the damage.

National Trust countryside manager Rob Rhodes said: "It is a time-consuming waste of our resources as a charity to repair the damage and clean up after such incidents when the money we are given could be spent instead on other conservation projects.

"As a Scheduled Ancient Monument, the giant has the highest archaeological protection and any damage from pegging down boards would be an offence. The site is also protected as important chalk grassland for its wildflowers, and the butterflies and wildlife that supports, and is easily damaged.

"The National Trust appeals to anybody who sees any suspicious activity near the giant at any time to call the police."