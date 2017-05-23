Thieves steal £3,000 of Lego in Poole and Bournemouth raids

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police have released CCTV images of two men and two women they want to speak to in connection with the toy store thefts

Almost £3,000 worth of Lego has been stolen in targeted raids on toy shops.

Four people are reported to have pushed three trolleys containing more than £1,350 worth of Lego out of a Toys R Us store in Poole, Dorset Police said.

Similar thefts were also reported at Smyths Toy Superstore in Bournemouth and a Tesco store in Poole.

Officers said the offences could be linked to similar thefts in surrounding counties and CCTV images of two men and two women have been released.

Image copyright Getty/AFP Image caption The Lego thefts in Dorset are thought to be linked to similar raids in surrounding counties

The Poole thefts at Tesco on Tower Park and Toys R Us on Nuffield Road took place within 10 minutes of each other on the evening of 15 May.

Batman Lego was among the items taken, police said.

The offenders made off in a silver Vauxhall Vectra with the registration BK56 XOB - known to be a false number plate from a stolen vehicle, police said.

The theft at Smyths Toy Superstore on Mallard Road Retail Park, Bournemouth was on the afternoon of 10 May.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images is urged to call the force.