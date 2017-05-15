Bournemouth runner completes 44 marathons in 44 days

Image copyright MarathonsfortheMind Image caption Peter Thompson ran 44 marathons in 44 consecutive days in 44 countries

A charity fundraiser has achieved his goal of running 44 marathons on consecutive days - one in each of 44 countries.

Peter Thompson, from Bournemouth, began his challenge on 1 April in St Petersburg and finished in Dublin on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has raised almost £18,000 for mental health charities Livability Holton Lee and Mind.

He said travelling between countries had been a logistical nightmare.

Image copyright MarathonsfortheMind Image caption Peter Thompson was raising money for mental health charities Livability Holton Lee and Mind

Image copyright MarathonsfortheMind Image caption Peter Thompson's route took him through 44 countries

Mr Thompson, who has suffered from mental health issues himself, said he hoped his challenge would "encourage others to be open about mental health and, if comfortable, share their own stories".

"We all face our own issues but wouldn't it be great if everyone was able offer support instead of judgement, advice instead of avoidance, or simply a smile instead of a stare," he said.

Between each marathon he had to move from one country to the next, in "a mixture of trains, planes, buses, taxis, cars and ferries".

Image copyright MarathonsfortheMind Image caption Peter Thompson said travelling to each of the 44 countries had been a "logistical nightmare"

Image copyright MarathonsfortheMind Image caption A day without travel was an opportunity to wash his running kit - cake featured on the breakfast menu in Italy

Along the way he said he suffered a leg injury and got fined after a bus driver refused to accept a 50 euro note.

He ate cake for breakfast some days and even found time to hand wash his running kit on occasions.

He said it had been the "best thing and the hardest thing" he had ever done.

Although he rarely had time to sit down to a proper meal he said he had consumed about 6,000 calories each day - eating mainly sandwiches and chocolate.

He praised family, friends and running clubs in various countries who had "gone out of their way" to help him, including running with him at points along the route.

The 44-marathon route: