Guy Hedger death: Further arrest in murder inquiry

Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A further arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a businessman at his luxury Dorset home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed at his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, early in the morning on Sunday 30 April.

Dorset Police said a 45-year-old man from Poole had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. The force said he is helping with its inquiries.

Three men appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Mr Hedger.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, appeared at Winchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Keith Cutler set a date for the defendants to enter pleas on 26 July and identified 14 November as a potential date for a trial to begin.

A 40-year-old woman previously arrested in relation to the incident has been released under investigation.

Mr Hedger was shot when at least two intruders entered his home and a post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of gunshot wounds, the force said.