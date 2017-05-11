Harry House murder trial: Accused 'wouldn't harm a kid'

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Paramedics tried to save Harry but he died in hospital in Dorchester

A man accused of murdering his partner's two-year-old son has told a court he "wouldn't harm a kid".

Joseph Eke, 22, is accused of fatally punching and kicking Harry House at the family home in Broadmayne, Dorset, on 26 May 2016 while his mother was out.

He is also accused of injuring the boy on two previous occasions.

Mr Eke, who denies murder, wounding, actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm, said he enjoyed caring for Harry, who called him "Daddy Joe Joe".

Winchester Crown Court previously heard that Harry's mother, Lauren O'Neill, 22, had gone to the local shop when Harry suffered his fatal injuries.

'Felt sick'

But Mr Eke, of St Lawrence Road, Upwey, Weymouth, told the court he had not had any contact with the boy during that time and had instead been sitting on the sofa talking to his mother on the phone and looking at the internet.

He said, when Miss O'Neill returned she asked him to check on Harry in his room.

He told the court: "He stood up, looked over at me and said 'Joe Joe, I feel sick'.

"I said, 'What do you mean, sick?' He pointed at his tummy. I turned around, went downstairs and said to Lauren, 'Can you get a sick bowl' and we both went upstairs."

Mr Eke said he was concerned Harry was having a diabetic sugar low so gave him sugar and put water on his face.

He said when Miss O'Neill called for an ambulance, he told her not to, believing Harry had food poisoning.

He told the court he felt "panicky" and "didn't know what to do".

When asked whether he punched or kicked Harry, he replied: "I didn't kill him, I wouldn't kill him. I wouldn't harm a kid."

Jurors previously heard Harry died as a result of a blunt-force impact to the abdomen that split his pancreas in two.

A post-mortem examination showed the toddler had a "potentially fatal" fractured skull.

The trial continues.