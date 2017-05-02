Shot Dorset executive Guy Hedger 'lived life to its full'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Helicopter footage shows police activity at the executive's home (video has no sound)

The relatives of a marketing executive shot by intruders at his home on Sunday said he "lived life to its full".

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot at his home in Ashley, Dorset, shortly after 03:00 BST and died in hospital.

Police said it was not thought the two offenders, who stole jewellery from the house, were known to the victim.

A family statement described Mr Hedger as "a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle" who would be "sorely missed".

It said Mr Hedger "enriched the lives of all those who knew him".

The statement continued: "We are devastated that Guy's life has been cut short in this way. Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever.

"We ask for time to grieve in private."

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was one of two people in the property at the time of the shooting

Detectives are trying to establish why the home of the former Liverpool Victoria (LV) marketing executive, near Ringwood, Hampshire, was targeted.

Dorset Police said an element of pre-planning may have been involved and has urged anyone who saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area in the days or hours before the shooting to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said: "This was a truly horrific crime and our deepest sympathies go out to Guy's family and friends.

"I want to reassure the public that we have the best detectives, officers and staff working day and night on this case.

"The violent offenders responsible for this crime are still at large and we are doing everything in our power to bring these individuals to justice."

A helicopter was used to search the area following the shooting, which police believe was a planned burglary that turned violent.

The shotgun used is yet to be recovered.