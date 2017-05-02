'Inadequate' Portland academy school to be rebranded

Image copyright Google Image caption An Ofsted inspection at IPACA took place in November

A troubled academy school rated inadequate by Ofsted is to be rebranded with a new name, logo and uniform.

Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy (IPACA) in Dorset, which is to join Aspirations Academies, will be called Atlantic Academy Portland.

IPACA was put into special measures by Ofsted in January with principal Joss Hayes resigning in March.

Parents were told acting principal Gary Spracklen would continue in the role for the remainder of the academic year.

The rebranding of the school, which has 1,112 pupils aged from four to 19, is due to take place in September.

Aspirations Academies Trust currently runs 12 academies, three of which are in Dorset - Jewell Academy Bournemouth, Magna Academy Poole and Ocean Academy Poole.

At a parents forum meeting on Thursday, parents and carers of children attending IPACA were invited to visit the Jewell and Magna schools.