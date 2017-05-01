Guy Hedger shooting: At least two intruders hunted by police

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was one of two people in the property at the time of the shooting

Police are hunting for at least two people over the murder of a Dorset marketing executive who was shot in his own home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot by intruders who entered a house in St Ives, near Ringwood, Dorset, just after 03:00 BST on Sunday. He later died in hospital.

His ex-employer, insurance firm Liverpool Victoria, said he would be "sorely missed by many".

Dorset Police said "at least two intruders" entered the property.

A helicopter was used to search the area following the shooting, but no arrests were made.

Detectives said a second person who was in the £1m Castlewood property at the time of the break-in was "deeply affected by the incident" and is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

'Tragic circumstances'

Mr Hedger lived in the property with his husband of 12 years Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, according to the Press Association.

A spokesman for Liverpool Victoria said: "We were all shocked to hear that our friend and colleague Guy Hedger... died over the weekend in such tragic circumstances.

"Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Mr Hedger's next-of-kin have been informed.

Image caption The shooting happened at a house in Castlewood, a cul-de-sac off David's Lane, St Ives

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said: "At this stage we are still trying to establish exactly what happened at the address and how and why the victim was shot dead.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or was in the area at that time, to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible."

Mr Hedger is listed as a director at Avonbourne International and Business and Enterprise Trust, which runs colleges and a primary school in the Bournemouth area.

