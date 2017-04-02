Briton held on suspicion of wife's murder in France

Image copyright Google Image caption The Turtles moved to Prayssac in the Dordogne last year to set up a holiday guest house

A former Conservative councillor has been placed under investigation in south-west France on suspicion of murdering his wife.

David Turtle, 62, was arrested after the body of his 50-year-old wife Stephanie was found beneath a car by firefighters on Friday morning.

Mr Turtle served on Bournemouth Council from May 2015 to July 2016.

He and his wife moved to Prayssac in the Dordogne last year to set up a guest house.

He was placed under investigation for aggravated murder after telling police he argued with his wife, but her death was an accident.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Turtle died of asphyxia after being crushed.

Mr Turtle served as a councillor for Bournemouth's Kinson North ward.