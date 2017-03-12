Inmate arrested after Guys Marsh prison fire

Media caption Footage shows the fire at HMP Guys Marsh prison near Shaftesbury in Dorset

An inmate has been arrested after a fire at on the roof of a prison forced the evacuation of 64 prisoners.

The 29-year-old allegedly clambered on to the pitched roof of one of the house blocks at HMP Guys Marsh on Friday and started the blaze.

It caused damage to the Shaftesbury site and inmates in the block had to be taken to a secure area.

Dorset Police has arrested the prisoner on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

It took 21 fire engines to get the fire under control.

At the prison's last inspection in 2015, managers and staff at Guys Marsh were found to have "all but lost control".

It was described as being in "crisis" with gangs found to be operating openly in the prison.