Guys Marsh Prison: Evacuation after fire is started 'by inmate on roof'

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a prison in Dorset.

It is understood a prisoner clambered onto the pitched roof of one of the house blocks at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, took off his clothes and set fire to them.

The fire is believed to have damaged the roof and around 60 inmates in the block have been evacuated to a secure area, thought to be the gymnasium.

The Prison Service said there is no risk to the public.

BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said it is believed the prisoner was drunk and was protesting at changes to the prison regime.

A source said the protest started around 17:00 GMT and two hours later the prisoner started ripping off roof tiles before setting his clothes alight.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Staff are responding to an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh.

"There is no danger to the public and staff are working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible."