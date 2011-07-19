Dorset

More Bournemouth council homes to get solar panels

  • 19 July 2011
More council homes in Bournemouth could be fitted with solar panels as part of a pilot scheme.

The borough council said a further 200 properties would be fitted with the photo-voltaic panels if councillors give the go-ahead on Wednesday.

The panels are already being installed on 50 homes and two schools.

The cost - about £8,000 per property - will be recouped through an energy payments scheme. Up to 50 jobs could be created if the scheme is rolled out.

Housing and environment councillor Robert Lawton said: "Following the pilot scheme, we will be looking to roll it out more widely to include all council housing, care homes and schools.

"The overall investment could potentially be £22m, with £12m of savings by way of cheaper electricity bills and £15m by way of an income from the Government's feed-in tariff."

The schools taking part in the pilot project are Kingsleigh Primary School and Heathlands Primary School.

