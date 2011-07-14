Man charged with Glyn Helliwell murder in Southbourne

Image caption Mr Helliwell was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he later died

A man has been charged with the murder of a chef stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

Glyn Helliwell, 42, was found seriously injured on Parkwood Road in the Southbourne area of the town early on 6 July. He died in hospital.

Mr Helliwell, from Poole, worked as a chef at a Southbourne restaurant.

A 21-year-old from Southbourne has been charged with murder and is due to appear before the town Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Two other men, aged 21 and 28, arrested last week over the death have been released on bail.

Mr Helliwell died in Royal Bournemouth Hospital and an inquest heard his death was as a result of a knife wound.