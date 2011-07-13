Fight appeal over Southbourne stab death

Image caption Mr Helliwell was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he later died

Police investigating the murder of a man in Dorset want to talk to anyone who noticed a disturbance in the street on the night he was stabbed to death.

Glyn Helliwell, 42, was found seriously injured on Parkwood Road in the Southbourne area of the town early on Wednesday, 6 July. He died in hospital.

Officers said they want to hear from anyone approached in that area at night and "perhaps asked for a cigarette".

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Connolly said: "We believe there may have been a disturbance near to the junction of Parkwood, Woodside and West Road at about 12.40am on Wednesday, 6 July.

"I am appealing to anybody whatsoever who was in this area during late Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday, 6 July 2011, to get in touch with the investigation team.

"I also urge anyone who has been in that area over recent weeks who has been approached during the late evening or early hours, and perhaps asked for a cigarette, to get in contact."

Weapon hunt

Dorset Police said they arrested the 21-year-old man after recovering the victim's mobile phone on Monday.

Two other men, aged 21 and 28, arrested last week over the death have been released on bail.

Mr Helliwell died in Royal Bournemouth Hospital and an inquest heard his death was as a result of a knife wound.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Helliwell's death.

Police are still looking for the murder weapon and have urged local residents to check their gardens and bins for any sign of a knife.