Hotel worker attacked in Ferndown Premier Inn robbery

A Dorset hotel worker was injured when robbers attacked him for his keys to the safe.

Two men raided the Premier Inn in Ringwood Road, Ferndown, at about 1150 BST on Sunday.

Dorset Police said the member of staff was knocked to the ground and the robbers opened the safe in the office before escaping with cash.

The men left in an old-style white Vauxhall Astra. Officers would not give details of how much money was stolen.

The member of staff suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both suspects are male and white. One was about 5ft 10in and of heavy build.

He was wearing a cream or white long-sleeved top with dark stripes on the arms, dark blue jeans and dark footwear.

The second man was wearing a white baseball cap and dark clothing.