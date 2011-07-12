Man arrested over Southbourne stab death

Image caption Mr Helliwell was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he later died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

Glyn Helliwell, 42, was found seriously injured along Parkwood Road in the Southbourne area of the town early on Wednesday, 6 July. He died in hospital.

Dorset Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man after recovering the victim's mobile phone on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Connolly said police were still looking for the murder weapon, believed to be a knife.

Two other men, aged 21 and 28, arrested last week over the death have been released on bail.

Reward of £5,000

Mr Helliwell died in Royal Bournemouth Hospital and an inquest heard his death was as a result of a knife wound.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Helliwell's death.

Det Ch Insp Connolly has urged local residents to check their gardens and bins for any sign of the knife.

He said: "My appeal still stands for anyone with any information about Glyn's movements during the evening of Tuesday, 5 into the early hours of Wednesday, 6 July to contact police as soon as possible.

"I would also urge anybody who was in the Parkwood Road and Woodside area, anyone with information about the murder and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the murder weapon to come forward urgently."