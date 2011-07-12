Dorset seafood lorry crash spills spider crabs on road

A lorry carrying two tonnes of live spider crabs overturned in Dorset, shedding its load on a busy dual-carriageway.

Police were called at 0612 BST when the seafood delivery truck from Devon crashed on the A35 Puddletown bypass.

The 7.5-tonne lorry came to rest on the central reservation, blocking the eastbound carriageway and one westbound lane.

The driver and passenger were taken to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester.

They suffered minor injuries including cuts and bruising.

Officers said some of the crabs spilled on to the road.

The creatures, many of which had died, were being transported in open-top containers. They had to be unloaded and removed from the carriageway.

The lorry was recovered and the road reopened at 0940 BST.