Hurt walker rescued by helicopter from Dorset coast

A walker had to be rescued from cliffs in Dorset after falling and hitting his head on rocks.

The coastguard helicopter was scrambled to help the man who had been walking with a group of four people east of Seatown at 1640 BST on Monday.

The man was winched up to the helicopter with the help of West Bay coastguard rescuers.

The injured man, who had suffered a "bad head wound" was flown to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester.

The three uninjured members of the group were guided back to their car in Seatown.