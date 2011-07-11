Pair rescued as speedboat sinks off Dorset coast
- 11 July 2011
Two people had to be rescued off the Dorset coast after the speedboat they were in began to sink.
Coastguards were alerted shortly after 1600 BST on Sunday when a man dialled 999 to say his boat was sinking off Old Harry Rocks, Swanage.
The coastguard rescue helicopter and two lifeboats went to assist the pair, who had been picked up by another vessel.
The half-submerged boat was towed to Studland Bay by the inshore lifeboat.