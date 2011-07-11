Southbourne murder victim's mobile phone discovered

Image caption Mr Helliwell was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he later died

Detectives investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death in Bournemouth believe they have found his missing mobile phone.

Glyn Helliwell, 42, was found seriously injured along Parkwood Road in the Southbourne area of the town early on Wednesday 6 July. He died in hospital.

Dorset police have recovered a Sony Ericsson k800i from a business premises along Colville Road in Pokesdown.

Two men, aged 21 and 28, arrested over the death have been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Connolly said the discovery of the mobile phone was "a major development".

Missing knife

He added: "A cordon has been set up around the premises and the scene is being forensically examined by specialist officers.

"I am confident that local residents, traders and the media can help solve this investigation.

"We are still seeking the help of the public in relation to the missing murder weapon, a knife."

He urged local residents to check their gardens and bins for any sign of the knife.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Helliwell's death.

Mr Helliwell died in Royal Bournemouth Hospital and an inquest heard his death was as a result of a knife wound.

Police are also trying to trace anyone with information about Mr Helliwell's movements during the evening of Tuesday 5 July and the early hours of Wednesday 6 July.

They have been giving out leaflets in the local area urging anyone with information to come forward.