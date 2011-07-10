Cyclist left injured in Dorset as driver makes off
10 July 2011
A cyclist was left with a serious head injury when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Dorset.
The 21-year-old rider was cycling along Bradford Road between Bradford Abbas and Sherborne when the crash happened at about 1115 BST.
He was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, which did not stop at the scene.
The cyclist was taken to Yeovil Hospital where he is in a stable condition.