Man who foiled an alleged kidnap in Dorset is sought

Image caption Police are appealing for the man in the images to come forward and explain what happened

A CCTV image of a man who foiled an alleged kidnap of a boy in Dorset has been released by police.

The man was in Poole with the boy, who police believe is his son, when another man grabbed the child in Haven Road, Canford Cliffs on 2 July.

He gave chase and and grabbed the child back before they both left on a bus.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with kidnap but police are appealing for the man in the image to come forward and explain what happened.

Det Con James Taylor, of Poole and Bournemouth CID, said: "We have not been able to trace the boy's father so far.

"By releasing this CCTV image, we hope to identify him and would urge him or anyone who recognises him to contact police as soon as possible."

The man charged with kidnap is in custody and is due before Bournemouth Crown Court on 19 September.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police.