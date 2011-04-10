Image caption Police were called to the incident in Hawkwood Road on Thursday night

A man has been charged with murder after another man died from a stab wound in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Police were called to Hawkwood Road, near to the junction of Sea Road, Boscombe, on Thursday night.

A man, thought to be in his 20s, was found with a stab wound and died in the early hours of Friday.

Mark Haylock, 49, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Bournemouth Magistrates Court charged with murder on Monday.

Four people were originally arrested.

A 39-year-old man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

A 40-year-old man and a woman, 32, were released without charge.

Police have been working to trace the dead man's next of kin.