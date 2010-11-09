A woman suffered neck and back injuries when her car ploughed into the front of an acupuncture shop in rural Dorset.

Fire crews had to cut the driver free from her Vauxhall Corsa when it crashed into the front of the shop in West Street, Blandford.

The local woman was taken to hospital following the crash, which happened about 2200 GMT on Monday.

Dorset Police said a gas pipe was damaged and the front door and window of the shop had to be replaced.