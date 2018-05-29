Image caption Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart on Dartmoor

A kayaker died when he became wedged under the branch of a fallen tree, an inquest has heard.

Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart on Dartmoor despite numerous attempts to save him.

The 23-year-old teacher was "an experienced and passionate kayaker, who had done a significant amount of white water kayaking", assistant coroner Stephen Covell said.

Mr Covell concluded that Mr Hamer's death was accidental.

The coroner said there was "no hint of recklessness" in what the kayaker had been doing.

The inquest in Plymouth heard there were repeated attempts to rescue Mr Hamer, who was with a group of kayakers when he became trapped under the fallen tree at Bel Pool on 7 December.

Mr Covell, assistant coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, described their efforts as "heroic".

Trees on the river had been brought down by recent storms at the time of Mr Hamer's death.

Originally from Gloucester, Mr Hamer taught at Milton Abbey School in Dorset.