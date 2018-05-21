Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car driven into path of Plymouth Half Marathon runners

The actions of a woman who drove on to the route of the Plymouth Half Marathon have been described as "disgusting".

An eyewitness captured footage of the car pulling out of Hawkers Avenue in front of the runners on Sunday.

Local MP Luke Pollard said it was "very silly" in light of terrorist attacks where cars were used as weapons.

Lorna Empson, a marshal at the race, said the driver was trying to get on to a main road and claimed "there was no other way out" due to road closures.

"People were not happy with her, [and] I cannot blame them as she could have caused a serious accident," she said.

'Recent attacks'

One eyewitness said he was watching his brother run the race when he heard "shouting and a bang".

"[I] looked down the road and saw she'd pulled out in front of the runners. To begin with we thought she'd hit someone," he said.

"It just left me speechless, after the recent attacks on people using cars, you just worried as soon as you heard a bang and a car in the middle of a half marathon race."

GB sprint hurdler David King expressed his frustration on social media, describing it as "disgusting".

GB sprint hurdler David King expressed his frustration on social media, describing it as "disgusting".

Mr Pollard, MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, added he was "glad no one was hurt".

Mr Pollard, MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, added he was "glad no one was hurt".

Ms Empson said others cars did approach the race route but no one else drove into the path of the runners.