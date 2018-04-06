Boy, 11, hurt in 200ft Lynton cliff fall
A boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling 200ft (60m) from cliffs in Devon.
Emergency services, including the Lynmouth and Ilfracombe coastguard, two lifeboats and police, were called to the Valley of Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 BST on Thursday evening.
The 11-year-old boy was found at the bottom of the cliffs.
He was taken to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital by air ambulance before being transferred to Bristol.
The victim, who has a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back, is originally from Los Angeles and was visiting the Lynton area in north Devon.
Police said the boy was located on the beach at about 18:40 BST after appearing to have fallen from the cliffs above.
James Instance, duty controller for HM Coastguard, said: "This was an awful accident and a tragic reminder that although the UK's coastline are spectacular to explore, they are can also be very, very dangerous.
"Even for the experienced, it can be very easy to lose your footing, slip and fall."
Police have also praised officers for helping the injured boy's family.
How to stay safe along Britain's coastline:
- Remember to wear sturdy shoes or boots and check the weather forecast and tidal times before you set out
- Carry a mobile phone, and tell someone where you are going and what time you will be home
- Do not attempt to climb up or down cliffs unless you are properly equipped and trained to do so
- Do not attempt to climb cliffs as a short cut back to the top and do not attempt to self-rescue yourself or someone else if they get into difficulty
- Keep safe, but if you see anybody in trouble or if you get into difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
Source: HM Coastguard