The boy was found injured at the bottom of the cliffs at the Valley of Rocks

A boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling 200ft (60m) from cliffs in Devon.

Emergency services, including the Lynmouth and Ilfracombe coastguard, two lifeboats and police, were called to the Valley of Rocks at Lynton at about 18:25 BST on Thursday evening.

The 11-year-old boy was found at the bottom of the cliffs.

He was taken to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital by air ambulance before being transferred to Bristol.

The victim, who has a double fracture of the fibia and an injury to his back, is originally from Los Angeles and was visiting the Lynton area in north Devon.

Police said the boy was located on the beach at about 18:40 BST after appearing to have fallen from the cliffs above.

James Instance, duty controller for HM Coastguard, said: "This was an awful accident and a tragic reminder that although the UK's coastline are spectacular to explore, they are can also be very, very dangerous.

The St Athan HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, based in south Wales, also helped in the rescue

"Even for the experienced, it can be very easy to lose your footing, slip and fall."

Police have also praised officers for helping the injured boy's family.

Skip Twitter post by @TavistockPolice This was a gr8t team effort.The family were transported down from Lynton to Derriford by uniformed officers and met by r 2 duty Detectives who supported the family by arranging food, drinks and keeping 2 other little ones entertained while parents comforted their injured son. https://t.co/EkFK0ZNsq0 — Tavistock Police (@TavistockPolice) April 6, 2018 Report

How to stay safe along Britain's coastline:

Remember to wear sturdy shoes or boots and check the weather forecast and tidal times before you set out

Carry a mobile phone, and tell someone where you are going and what time you will be home

Do not attempt to climb up or down cliffs unless you are properly equipped and trained to do so

Do not attempt to climb cliffs as a short cut back to the top and do not attempt to self-rescue yourself or someone else if they get into difficulty

Keep safe, but if you see anybody in trouble or if you get into difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Source: HM Coastguard