Image caption Kate and Alan Burrows have lived on their smallholding since 2015

A couple who live in a mud hut have said they are moving out after being "bullied" by a local authority.

Kate and Alan Burrows built the hut in Tarka Valley, near Chulmleigh, Devon, from trees, mud and straw, claiming they were "allergic to modern life".

But they lost an appeal against an eviction order by North Devon Council.

Mr and Mrs Burrows, who have lived on the smallholding since 2015, said they were moving to Ireland "where farming and low-impact living is embraced".

Image caption The couple believe living in a mud house eases the effects of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity

The couple said on Twitter: "It is with sadness that we announce that North Devon nimby council have bullied us into removing our home, and prevented us from running an agricultural business on our own agricultural land."

Mrs Burrows appealed against an enforcement order, citing illness from a condition called Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and that living in the mud house eased their "flu-like" symptoms, but this was rejected.

The pair had businesses selling willow baskets and other goods, as well as supplying young saplings for river bank reinforcement.

They also have a number of animals including geese and goats.

North Devon Council said it was "supportive of sustainable development" but it "does not mean allowing people to develop wherever they wish".